Man Alive: RITA Foundation raising awareness to help combat breast cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RITA, otherwise known as research is the answer, is a foundation dedicated to raising money for cancer research with an emphasis on breast cancer. In the 25 years since they were founded, they have raised over five million dollars.

According to cancer.org, The American Cancer Society estimates that about "2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer in men will be diagnosed. As well as "about 530 men will die from breast cancer."

Cancer.net says that "an estimated 2,670 men in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer yearly."

Chuck Jantz, the founder of the RITA foundation implores that men get checked if they think something is wrong. "You need to listen to your body." He also says "the worst word you want to hear is metastasize because then you have really big problems." Cancer.org also says that one in eight men are predicted to be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year. Even though Chuck was not directly affected by cancer, he says his wife’s side of the family has battled cancer in the past.

Chuck also says that getting checkups and talking with your doctor will help your chances of survival as he says "it's all preventative."