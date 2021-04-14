Man Alive: How a quick walk can prevent blood clots

Blood clots are a gel-like substance that are basically clumps of blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. While blood clots can save your life, it can also be harmful.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blood clots are at the forefront of some peoples' minds following Tuesday's announcement by the FDA and CDC regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

However, while medical experts continue to investigate whether there is a connection between the vaccine and blood clotting, there are a number of factors doctors do know that causes blot clots.

A blood clot is a gel-like substance that is basically clumps of blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. Blood clots are actually an important function of the human body. For example, when you have a cut, it is blood clotting that stops the bleeding.

However, sometimes the blood clots may form without a good reason. Blood clots can also flow to parts of the body that it was not intended to go. This can cause harm to your body, the Mayo Clinic said.

One harmful effect of blood clots may be Pulmonary edema, which is when fluid, in this case blood, collects in the air sacs in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. If left untreated, one in three people afflicted with Pulmonary edema will die, according to the National Institute of Health.

There are several ways blood clots can develop, including obesity, prolonged sitting or rest, smoking, surgery and family history, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The best way to prevent blood clots can be as easy as standing up and walking around every hour or so to get the blood flowing in your legs.