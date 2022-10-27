Parents shouldn't be concerned about reported shortage of amoxicillin, expert says

Despite reports of a shortage of Amoxicillin in the United States, health care providers around Jacksonville do not have a shortage of the common antibiotic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 'nationwide shortage of amoxicillin' is a startling statement for parents to read. What are you supposed to do if your child gets sick? Will there be enough medicine to make your child better?

A sick child at home without the appropriate medicine to heal them is a terrifying idea for parents. However, according to medical professionals on the First Coast, parents in our area can breathe a sigh of relief.

"There is a shortage overall in the United States because of manufacturing issues," said Dr. Mobeen Rathore, Chief of Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UF Health, "the shortage is there but it has not so far resulted in it not being available for patients."

But Dr. Rathore says that there is not a shortage of amoxicillin in the Jacksonville area. Amoxicillin is one of the most common antibiotics and is often used to treat ear and throat infections in children.

"At this time parents should not be concerned," said Dr. Rathore, "we have amoxicillin available in the pharmacies and hospitals, so they should be able to get the amoxicillin."

There is no shortage of amoxicillin at UF Health and First Coast News was told by Baptist Health and Panama Pharmacies that they don't have a shortage of amoxicillin either. Even if a shortage does develop, Dr. Rathore said that there are multiple medical options if kids are sick.

"If there's a reason that we get to a situation where amoxicillin is not available we do have other antibiotics that are available that can be used in treating infections in children," said Dr. Rathore.