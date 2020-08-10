'It feels amazing:' Man travels from Egypt to Jacksonville to correct eye condition

Mohammed Eida has had multiple surgeries. Even so, he said his vision just got worse... until he met a Jacksonville doctor who changed his life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The ability to watch a sunrise or see the beauty of a city skyline is something that has never been that easy for 25-year-old Mohammed Eida.

Eida, a construction engineer from Egypt, said he has struggled with his vision sinice he was 18.

"I have had multiple surgeries [to correct my vision,]" he said.

He said he traveled the world looking for a solution. He said he's had surgeries in Canada, Dubai, Egypt and London. But instead of his vision getting better, it got worse.

"I was left blind, I couldn't see," he said.

His condition was Keratoconus or KC. It is a condition where the cornea progressively thins causing a cone-like bulge to develop.

"Keracotonus starts early and it can start in your teens," said Dr. Arun Gulani.

Gulani, a Jacksonville ophthalmologist, said there are a number of treatments, including a cornea transplant if caught early.

For the past three decades, he said he has made addressing this degenerative condition a focus of his practice. He developed a technique to treat KC that he said is safe and effective.

"The fact that a four-minute surgery; laser with drops can change your life," said Gulani. "That's a paradigm shift."

Gulani teaches other doctors at forums globally about his technique.

"Many of the patients I treat are seeing 20/20 after this technique,"' he said.

His method attracted Eida to Jacksonville. The first eye was treated in February and the second eye was treated in September.

Eida said it has given him a new lease on his vision.

"It feels amazing for me," he said. "My life was bad."

How improved is his vision? He said it is beyond his expectations.

"I can see people. I can see faces," said Eida.

He said it is a 12-hour flight from Egypt, much longer than the surgical procedure, but for him, it has produced a long-lasting change in his life.

Gulani said the testimony of his patient should be an encouragement to others that there is help available.