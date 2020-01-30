Coronavirus, the respiratory virus which has flu-like symptoms, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan but has since spread to multiple countries, including the United States.

There have been 171 deaths worldwide connected to the virus. Below is a real-time blog and map of the latest developments with the virus.

Jan. 30

CDC confirms first case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan coronavirus in the US

Federal health officials have announced the first case of person-to-person spread of Wuhan Coronavirus in the United States. The newly confirmed case involves the husband of a Chicago resident who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus last week.

MORE: First case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in US

CDC officials in Arkansas investigating possible coronavirus there

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one possible case of coronavirus is being investigated within the state.

MORE: Investigation of possible coronavirus case in Arkansas

Live Wuhan Coronavirus Map

White House announces coronavirus task force

The White House says the task force will work to monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of the virus and will update President Trump daily.

MORE: White House announces coronavirus task force

Cruise ship carrying 6,000 passengers on lockdown for possible coronavirus case

The Italian authorities held some 6,000 passengers on a cruise ship for screening on Thursday after a traveler from Macao came down with flu-like symptoms.

MORE: Italian cruise ship carrying 6,000 passengers on lockdown

Jan. 29

Airlines drop flights, as agencies work to contain spread of coronavirus

British Airways halts all flights to China and American Airlines suspended Los Angeles flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing as efforts to contain a new virus intensifies.

MORE: Airlines drop flights, as agencies work to contain spread of coronavirus

Olympic qualifying events canceled, moved amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

International sports events in China are being affected amid growing concern on the spread of a new virus outbreak in the country.

MORE: Olympic qualifying events canceled, moved amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Jan. 24

VERIFY: The source of the coronavirus isn't confirmed yet

Health officials believe the virus may have come from an animal, but they haven’t said which, where it happened, or how a virus managed to leap to a human. So, people have started to try to fill in the gaps.

MORE: VERIFY: The source of the coronavirus isn't confirmed yet

Jan. 23

VERIFY: Can you get Coronavirus from packages shipped from China?

So far, 17 people have died from the Coronavirus in China. Here in the U.S. there haven't been any deaths from the virus.

Joy Johnson messaged us on Facebook, asking "Can I get Coronavirus from a package being delivered from China?" That's a great question. Here’s what we found out.

MORE: VERIFY: Can you get Coronavirus from packages shipped from China?

