CLEARWATER, Fla. — Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley, known for her roles in "Cheers" and "Look Who's Talking," died from a "recently discovered" cancer, according to her family. She was 71.

She had been receiving care from Moffitt Cancer Center here in the Tampa Bay area, Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, said Monday when they confirmed the "Cheers" star's death online. For the care Alley received from the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at Moffitt, her family said they were "grateful."

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement read. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her children added. "We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care."

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Alley has had a home in Clearwater since 2000 when she bought a mansion from fellow Scientologist Lisa Marie Preston. The home is reportedly close to the Church of Scientology's headquarters.

Since the Emmy-winning actor's passing, friends and fans alike are remembering Alley and honoring her memory as one of the biggest American comedy stars of the 80s and 90s.

Fellow Florida resident and long-time friend John Travolta, her co-star in the “Look Who's Talking” trilogy, paid tribute in an Instagram post.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said, along with a photo of Alley. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Alley also received multiple tributes from her "Cheers" co-stars, including Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Pearlman.

Danson told PEOPLE he was "so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."