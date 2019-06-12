Tax Collector branches along the First Coast are now accepting donations for the 2019 Toys for Tots program.

Duval County Tax Collector Jim Overton said First Coast residents can visit any branch of the Tax Collectors office from Dec. 1 until Dec. 13 to drop off any new unwrapped toys.

There will be designated boxes at all nine offices to collect the gifts for the 2019 U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.

“We encourage customers to bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots when visiting our offices this holiday season,” Overton said. “Toys for Tots does a wonderful job serving the families of our community and we are happy to partner with them again this year.”

Toys for Tots began in 1947 with a mission to collect toys and distribute them as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community. The goal of the program is to deliver a message of hope to less fortunate children that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.

Click here for more information on the Toys for Tots program.

Click here to find a branch location near you or call 904-630-1916 or email the Tax Collector’s Office at taxcollector@coj.net.