JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Studies of how technology can affect children have families looking closer at how they set boundaries.

“If this generation is only doing that through the phone or texting, that’s a concern,” Colleen Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a mom and a counselor by trade. She’s seen screen time turn into an issue not only in her own home but in her profession too.

A new study in the Journal of American Medical Association examined preschool kids and the amount of screen time they receive.

The study found that most children exceeded the recommended usage times. The potential found in other studies – cognition and language ability could be hampered.

Rodriguez said in her house she set limits but, still, it can be tough.

“Just witnessing myself witnessing taking away a device from my son and how he behaves and the change in mood that he has for a good 10 or 15 minutes then I get my son back,” Rodriguez said.

She says from a professional counselor's perspective, talking out the issues and increasing social settings can help counter the isolation of a screen.

Rodriguez says while some may jump to the idea of ripping away devices, shutting off the WiFi, or hiding a charger – there are more appropriate ways to guide kids.

“We have to be creative, so it’s about setting healthy boundaries,” she said.