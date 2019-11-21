JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Octavia Walker is a single mom taking care of three children. She said her goal is to expose them to every opportunity to learn and grow.

"I'm frustrated," Walker said. "Very frustrated that I am being penalized for something that happened that was not even my fault."

For the past few weeks, Walker has been trying to enroll her four-year-old daughter in a Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten or VPK.

"My daughter is losing a very good education opportunity that I feel she should be happening at this time," she said.

Walker blames the delay in her child's enrollment on staffers at the Florida Department of Children and Families.

"The issue is I have been blocked from being allowed to enrolled my daughter into childcare," she said.

How is this possible and what is DCF's role?

This is the third time in a year Walker has moved her daughter from one childcare facility to another.

The first time the childcare facility closed because it went out of business.

Recently her two children were in another facility when her five-year-old son came home with a fractured arm and his teeth knocked out.

DCF opened an investigation into the injuries, triggered by her complaint.



"I have yet to receive any kind of response from DCF in conclusion to the case or the letter," Walker said.

The Early Learning office wants her to validate the reason for moving, which is where DCF comes into play.

"The Early Learning is requiring DCF to write a letter in regards to the reason why I am moving my children from the center they were previously attending," Walker said.

Walker made an appeal to DCF investigators by text which she shared with On Your Side.

In one text she wrote:

"I just want to go back to work Dec. 2 with no issues as far as childcare."

In another, her tone was more desperate.

"I cannot move the child a third time in VPK without a valid reason."

Adding stress to her situation, Walker is now on medical leave and is scheduled to return to work on Dec. 2.

"I just need the letter to get her back in school and that is what the Early Learning Coalition Center is requiring," she said.

On Your Side reached out to DCF and was told the concern is being reviewed but if this is an open investigation they cannot comment one way or the other.

Under confidentiality laws that apply to most DCF investigations, writing a letter giving the reason for her removing her children from the most recent childcare facility could present a problem.

"I have been trying to obtain this letter since October the 8th at this point," she said.

On Your Side reached out to Early Learning and we are waiting on a response.