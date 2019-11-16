JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are hundreds of abused and neglected children on the First Coast that need help. Among the groups stepping up to help them include volunteers in the court system. Guardians Ad Litem, for instance, is a voice for kids who need it the most.

“I am so lucky to have met my mom,” Michelle Scott said.

She spent about seven years bouncing from group home to foster home with some of those memories blocked out. Others, she said, are still vivid and horrifying.

“They’d lock the doors from the outside, so you can’t go to the bathroom if you want,” Scott said.

But it was with the help of her guardian that saved her from that situation, even getting to follow her passion.

“Dance was something that I did as a kid and it was kind of my escape and my guardian made sure that those dance lessons were paid for,” Scott said.

Then one day, that guardian took on a different name: Mom.

“She called her husband and her son and said you have to meet this little girl, I’m going to adopt her,” Scott said.

Now Scott, who is a supporter of the Guardians Ad Litem program herself, is ready for the group’s annual fundraiser. There's even an auction of autographed Jaguars gear headed to the table. All funds are going to a good cause.

“My Guardians Ad Litem took that place as the constant when you’re in the system,” Scott said.