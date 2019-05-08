Every Friday this August Northeast Florida YMCAs will be open for free.

Guests will simply have to sign a waiver at check-in in and then they can join in on the fun.

Visitors will also be entered into a free 6-month membership giveaway when they sign in.

During the open house, guests will be able to take advantage of amenities like the gym, the pool and more.

Participating First Coast locations stretch from Fernandina Beach down to St. Augustine. For a full list of locations click here.

The promotion will run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 30.

For more information, visit the YMCA website.