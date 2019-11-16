JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week, the Clay County Commission adopted a new ordinance with a 5-0 vote, extending the boundaries that sexual predators or sexual offenders can live from schools, parks and playgrounds.

The ordinance, the Sexual Offender and Predator Act, was sponsored by Commission Gavin Rollins. He said his motivation is protecting families.

"We said we are going to create a greater buffer," he said.

To date, Clay County has 400 registered convicted sex offenders and predators, Rollins said.

The new ordinance doubles the distance sexual predators are required to live from 1,000 feet to 2,000 feet from any schools, childcare facilities, parks and playgrounds. Those already living within the new zone can stay, he said.

"They're grandfathered in now, but if they move, the law applies," he said.

The new law also creates a child safety zone of 300 feet around where children may gather like a bus stop.

"It makes it illegal for sexual predators to loiter around bus stops," he said. "You just can't just hang out there."

He said establishing a zone gives law enforcement one more tool in its fight against those who prey on children.

"We all remember the tragic situation that happened with Somer Thompson," he said.

Thompson, 7, was abducted in 2009 as she walked home from school in Orange Park. Her body was later found in a Georgia landfill. The suspect pleaded guilty and is in jail.

"When I found out our county has the ability to increase buffer zones around school and parks and places where children congregate, that's when I pushed for that," Rollins said.

Rollins said there was push back from the families of convicted sex offenders and predators, while he empathized the ordinance is about children first.

"The message to the community is that we protect our families, we stand up for our families and protect our children," he said.