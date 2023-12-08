Jacksonville woman creates 'positive affirmation coloring books' to inspire kids

The I Am: Positive Affirmation coloring books can be bought on Amazon and is shipped nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of the school year can be fun for many kids, but it can also be daunting for others.

Jacksonville-native Briana Tolen created a set of coloring books geared towards kids that provides a positive message on each page in hopes of inspiring them.

"I wanted to focus more on younger kids and let them know that they can be anything that they want to be," said Tolen.

The 'I Am: Positive Affirmations Coloring Book' features images and messages of career possibilities for young children, so their imagination can run wild about possibilities at the same time as enjoying a fun activity.

Tolen says a few examples of affirmations highlighted in the coloring books include messages such as: "I'm a good friend, I can do anything I want to do, I can put my mind to anything I want to be." She adds that her own upbringing in her childhood, motivated her in creating the books.

"I wanted to make something especially for kids that look like me," said Tolen. "I wanted to give them the representation that I didn't necessarily have, so this is a very important project for me. And a lot of people asked for a second one so, I wanted to make sure there was one for both boys and girls."