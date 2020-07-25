Jacksonville child care center going to extremes to shield its little clients from COVID-19

A Jacksonville business has found a new way to contract trace, a procedure that could work in your home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

We all do what we can to fight against this Coronavirus including; wearing mask, social distancing, and washing our hands like mom always told us too.

But just when you think you're doing it all to protect yourself from this virus, a Jacksonville child care facility may have topped you in prevention.

"We haven't had any positive cases during this whole ordeal", said Torrey Guthrie.

Guthrie is the Fun Counselor at O2B Kids but now he and his team police all health procedures on the premises.

Each day they do a health screening for every child by taking their temperature making sure they’re meeting the CDC requirements, and all their staff are required to wear mask. The place then takes safety even higher; requiring each person to type in their own personal code to enter the building, the process is like their own contact tracing.

"But even before you can get in our building you have to pass a temperature check and answer a series of questions on who you've been around and your health status", Guthrie said.

All employee's must go through the same system just to clock in for the day.

They say the clients don't seem to complain. Kids wear masks, are spread out into smaller groups in separate rooms and social distance as much as possible. The center staff said they clean every place a child touches.