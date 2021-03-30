Jekyll Island's Driftwood Beach under beach water advisory

Recent tests showed the level of enterococcus bacteria in the water is above that of EPA standards, the GCHD said.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island is under a beach water advisory after testing showed high levels of bacteria in the water, according to the Glynn County Health Department.

The Coastal Resources Division of the Department of Natural Resources tests water samples at the beaches in Glynn County throughout the year to check for levels of enterococcus bacteria. The source of the bacteria, which can be found in humans and some wildlife, is sometimes storm water runoff, animal waste or boating waste.

Recent tests showed the level of bacteria in the water is above that of EPA standards, the GCHD said.

The advisory does not close the beach. However, the Health Department recommends people not to swim or wade in the water. Also, if anyone catches seafood in the area, it should be washed in fresh water and cooked thoroughly to avoid contamination.