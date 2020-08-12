Jacksonville doctor warns heart valve disease is on the rise. Here's what to look out for

Dr. Samer Garas, an interventional cardiologist with Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital in Riverside warns patients not to ignore heart issues.

Many don’t know they have this condition, even though it can be deadly, and cases are on the rise. We are talking about heart valve disease.

Heart valve disease means there is damage to one of your heart valves. When this happens, your heart can’t pump enough oxygen-rich blood to the body and has to work harder to pump.

It can be easy to catch and diagnose if you know the symptoms. A big warning sign is if activities like walking up the stairs become more difficult than usual.

Other symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain.

“The number one cause of morbidity and mortality in the world is heart disease so we can make a big impact in patients and their family's lives," says Dr. Samer Garas.

Garas is the medical director of the cardiovascular service line for Ascension St. Vincent’s in Riverside. He has been a cardiologist for 20 years.

Don't delay care! Dr. Samer Garas, a Jax cardiologist, says he's seeing patients come in sicker because they are scared to go to the doctor during the #pandemic.



If you are experiencing:

-shortness of breath

-chest pain

-fatigue



Don't delay care. #GMJ pic.twitter.com/xXC1MYE6FS — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 8, 2020

A new study from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows a 94% increase in the number of aortic valve replacements from 2012 to 2019.

Garas says they’ve done nearly 1,000 replacements at Ascension St. Vincent's.

Garas says the data means there’s an overall increase in valvular heart disease diagnoses. He says one reason is due to the aging population of baby boomers. Another reason, he says, is because technology is better therefore it is easier to diagnose the disease.

Treating it is easier now, too.

“That has been the most exciting change in cardiology over the past 10 years where we can treat almost anybody with a valve replacement through a catheter approach," Garas said.

A catheter procedure is a noninvasive surgery where you can be in and out of the hospital in a day and back to normal life.

Garas says valve disease can be deadly if not treated fast enough. The issue he is having is patients are delaying care due to the pandemic.