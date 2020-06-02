Throughout the first week of February GMJ has shared the weight loss journey of Jacksonville native, Julie Dahlin.

Her body mass index places her in the category of morbidly obese. At 5'4" tall Dahlin weighed 525 pounds at her heaviest. She decided to take back her life and underwent bariatric surgery in November.

Nearly three months after surgery, she achieves one of her weight loss goals.

"I'm down a total of 37 pounds since surgery and 63 pounds since I started the whole process," Dahlin said.

FCN cameras caught her first walk down the block.

"I want to be a part of my family's life and my friend's lives and I don't want to not be here," Dahlin said.

An estimated 300,000 people die every year in the U.S. due to the obesity epidemic. Dahlin is determined not to be among that group.

"You have all of these factors (including) the way you were raised or your family or your lifestyle," Dahlin said. "It's also like your regiments, your routines, where you live. Maybe I wouldn't have been obese in my adulthood living someplace where maybe you were automatically active. How you got around your city, how you did things."

All of those factors in her eyes are now excuses.

"I promise to use everything I have in my power to make this work this time to make it a lifestyle, not just a task," Dahlin said.

She has lost 90 pounds so far and is able to wear clothes that she hasn't been able to fit into in years.

Her rings are loose and as of this week, Dahlin is now able to walk all the way around her block without resting.

Her advice for others on their weight loss journey is to have a good support system that includes the right people around you to change and in some cases help save your life.

