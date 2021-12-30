Jacksonville restaurant prepares for NYE crowds amid increase in COVID cases

Culhane's Irish pub is expecting to have full capacity this New Years Eve.

With 2022 right around the corner, restaurants are getting prepared for big crowds to kick off the new year.

Culhane's Irish Pub in Jacksonville is expecting to have full capacity this New Year's Eve which about a 100 people at the Atlantic Beach location and the Southside location will have 200 people, just because it's a bigger facility.

The Southside restaurant has an outdoor patio for people to have space and spread out. Giving people the option to social distance.

With COVID numbers increasing in the state of Florida, Culhane's has a sign to encourage people to wear mask and if they feel sick to go home, but the mask are not mandated.

Mary Jane Culhane, one of the owner's of Culhane's Irish Pub, says they have hand sanitizer on deck, and they even have masks to give out to folks who may want one.

“Just be safe and be responsible," said Culhane. "I think now a days you just have to be proactive and if you are feeling sick take a test at home and stay home. We have to be mindful of each other."

The restaurant will have a glow party New Year's Eve around 10 p.m. with a DJ.