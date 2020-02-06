Jacksonville nursing home dealing with 80+ COVID19 cases

Signature Health Care of Jacksonville has had more than 40 patients and more than 30 staff diagnosed with COVID19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville nursing home is battling a large outbreak of COVID19. Florida Department of Health numbers show that Signature Health Care of Jacksonville, a facility in the Hyde Park neighborhood, had 46 patients and 36 staff diagnosed with COVID19 as of Monday.

The majority of the resident infections and 16 of the staff tested positive in the past two weeks, according to the update line. Signature Health Care confirmed to First Coast News that 15 people tied to the facility have died, which is the most for any facility in the Jacksonville area. State numbers have confirmed twelve of those deaths as of Monday.

Signature Health Care would not do an interview with First Coast News but they released a statement that says in part "The loss of any of our residents, for any reason, is devastating and we ask the community to keep the family of our residents in your thoughts and prayers." Their statement also says that 20 of the impacted patients and six staff members have fully recovered. Most of the infected patients were transferred to other facilities equipped to handle COVID19 care.

Signature's website also goes into detail about how they are testing and treating both patients and staff for COVID19. On their website, the company says "The safety and well-being of our residents and stakeholders is always our top priority. We closely monitor all CDC and other government agency guidance and follow their directives. We also employ appropriate standard precautions and preventative measures against infection, including, but not limited to, restricting access to our facilities, except under very specific and essential resident circumstances."

Testing of residents and staff is going on at long term care facilities around the state. In March, Florida banned outside visitors from entering long term care facilities. Facilities are also prohibited from having group dining or activities to prevent the spread of COVID19.

