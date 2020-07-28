Watch Live: Jacksonville mayor to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday at noon

On Monday, Curry spoke with First Coast News about the decision to call off the RNC amid COVID-19.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be joined by leaders of the emergency management team to brief the public on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to continue to try to do things even while we navigate the unknowns of COVID-19," Curry said. "Based on the information we had at the time, 3% positive cumulative dropped to 2.8%. We were trying to get an economic shot to our community.”

When the conditions changed based on COVID-19 he said the president pulled the plug.

“The president pulled the plug, so we made an effort," Curry explained. "Fortunately, I believe the right decision was made and this is where we are today.”

The president's announcement didn't surprise Curry who had pushed for the convention to be moved to the River City.