Jacksonville legal analyst weighs in on Florida's proposed 6-week abortion ban

The bill would reduce the current 15-week ban to six weeks and violators could face a third degree felony.

A six-week abortion ban is moving forward in Florida with the bill now on its way to Governor Ron DeSantis.

In the state legislature, Republicans and Democrats sparred over the abortion bill. At the same time, protestors brought their fight inside the capitol after spending the week outside.

There are exceptions that include instances of rape, incest and human trafficking, up to 15 weeks.

Beyond that, there are other exceptions for fatal fetal conditions.

Right now, the 15-week abortion ban is being challenged and is in the hands of the Florida Supreme Court.

Legal analyst Curtis Fallgetter says a provision in the newly passed 6-week ban says it won't take effect until the Florida Supreme Court rules on the 15-week ban.

"The permutations are if the Supreme Court denies the 15-week ban and this statute is dead in the water," he explained. "If the Florida Supreme Court approved the 15-week ban, then now they'll have to deal with challenges to the six-week ban. You know, that'll take time because appellate courts and particular supreme courts have a heavy docket. But I would think all that would be resolved sometime later this year. It's not going to drag on that long."

The six-week abortion ban passed largely along party lines, in a 70 to 40 vote, with the majority of Republicans voting in favor of it.