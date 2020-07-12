Jacksonville health service awarded emergency grant to combat suicide linked to COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Christine Cauffield of LSF Health Systems explained the grant will go toward education, identifying those in crisis and covering costs of basic needs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mental health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increases in domestic violence cases and suicides among those in violent relationships across the country.

With the help of a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, suicide prevention advocates in Duval County unveiled a new program that will get folks the services they need.

Dr. Christine Cauffield is the CEO of LSF Health Systems in Jacksonville, which is the only Duval County community partner, received the grant worth up to $800,000.

She explained the grant will go toward education, identifying those having suicidal thoughts and covering the needs not met, such as crisis housing.

"Providing intensive care and coordination for these individuals as well, so we’re well on our way and we’re having very positive results," Dr. Cauffield said.

Over the next year-and-a-half, Dr. Cauffield said hundreds of people will benefit from the program, which partners with area hospitals, community groups and counseling centers to offer resources and an ear to listen to those that need it most.

“If you’re having thoughts of suicide, you need to reach out for help and support," Dr. Cauffield urged.

Dr. Cauffield explained COVID-19 has brought on feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. Relationships with domestic violence also seen rising while reduced travel and restrictions have been in place.

That is why Dr. Cauffield said the grant will focus on finding people affected during the pandemic.

"Whatever those needs are, we ensure we wrap our arms around this individual," Dr. Cauffield explained. "We assess what those needs are, and we connect them with community resources."

If you would like to talk the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat online with a counselor on the National Suicide Prevention Hotline website.