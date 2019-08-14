Residents in the Jacksonville area are being offered free tooth extractions Saturday at Arlington River Family Dental.

With a growing number of people without dental insurance, dentist Christina Monford and the team at 456 University Blvd. N. in Jacksonville will provide services from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of Free Dentistry Day.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” Monford said. “Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and can park at Arlington Congregational Church. For more information call (904) 721-1400.

