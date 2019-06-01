Back in December, we first introduced you to 2-year-old Zainab Mughal.

Zainab has neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer. In December we told you about the international search to find some of the rarest blood in the world to help save her life. A month later, the search continues.

Thousands of local and national donations have been tested to match her blood; but of those, only three people have her rare blood type.



The toddler's blood is missing a common antigen that the majority of people have in their red blood cells. That antigen is called "Indian B." The matching donor would need to be missing their Indian B antigen and have blood types "O" or "A".

Statistically, the only people who are likely to be a match are exclusive of Iranian, Indian or Pakistani descent. Even among those groups, only four percent are missing the Indian B antigen, according to Oneblood, the group that is working to find donors for Zainab.

The 2-year-old will need at least seven to 10 donors because she'll require ongoing blood transfusions for an undetermined amount of time.



To learn more or find out if you're a match, click here.