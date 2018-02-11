The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a human case of the West Nile Virus in Clay County.

This news comes after several reports about human cases reported in Duval, Nassau and Putnam counties. Right now, Duval county has the most number of cases reported with 8.

Clay's Department of Health has advised the public to "drain and cover" in an effort to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses.

The DOH says Residents should drain standing water to keep mosquitos from multiplying. This includes:

Draining water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other container where sprinkler or rainwater can accumulate

Discarding old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that are not being used

Emptying and cleaning birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protecting boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that won't accumulate water

Residents should also cover themselves by:

Wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves, especially for people who work in areas where mosquitos are present

Applying repellent to bare skin and clothing

Using mosquito netting to protect children younger than two months old

Doors and windows should also be covered with screens to keep mosquitos out of your home, according to the DOH.

For information on West Nile virus and how to protect against it, click here.

© 2018 WTLV