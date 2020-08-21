Higher screen usage during pandemic may be cause of eye problems, headaches

“Patients coming in these days are experiencing things that they might not have experienced a few months ago,” optometrist Dr. John Womack said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the coronavirus pandemic, more people are spending more time on screens, whether it'd be for work or for school. Turns out, this rise in screentime can lead to eye problems, said optometrist Dr. John Womack from Family First Vision Care.

Early studies estimate screen time in adults is up close to 50% this year and for children, it's up 60%. One of the common complaints on the rise: headaches, he said.

To prevent this, Womack said to think of the 20-20-20 rule:

“Every 20 minutes, relax your eyes and look at a target about 20 feet away for 20 seconds,' he said. "That also helps to decrease some of the stress."

Lens wearers might try something called blue-blocking, which is blocking the light common from screens.

“If someone is using a prescription for computer only, the blue-blocking lenses are great for those types of situations,” Womack said.