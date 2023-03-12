'Erroneous' high sulfur dioxide readings in Palatka caused by monitor malfunction, experts say

The FDEP realized Wednesday the monitor was malfunctioning, causing erroneous readings.

PALATKA, Fla. — Air quality readings in Putnam and southern St. Johns counties are back to “good” after reading “unhealthy” for several weeks.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, readings of high sulfur dioxide levels were inaccurate.

The agency investigated the Georgia-Pacific Palatka mill and the Seminole Generating Station for emissions of the pollutant.

They say they didn’t find anything abnormal.

Georgia-Pacific installed its own monitor, which captured different readings than the DEP’s.

The DEP realized Wednesday the monitor was malfunctioning, causing erroneous readings.

They say it’s been replaced, and they’ll use Georgia-Pacific’s records to correct “erroneous” data reported over the last several weeks.

You can read the FDEP's full statement to First Coast News below.

“The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been diligently investigating elevated readings of sulfur dioxide (SO2) at our ambient air quality monitor in Putnam County (Palatka), conducting multiple inspections of nearby facilities that are regulated for emissions of SO2, including Georgia-Pacific's Palatka Mill and Seminole Electric’s Generating Station, as well as reviewing operational data from these facilities.

In reviewing the facility operations and requested data, no abnormalities that would result in increased or unusual emissions were observed.

While this review was ongoing, the DEP was also evaluating its monitor to ensure it was capturing accurate data. To assist in this, Georgia-Pacific installed a temporary SO2 monitor near the DEP’s ambient air monitor to further analyze the readings from the department’s monitor.

After reviewing Georgia-Pacific's air data, which did not correlate with the department’s data, DEP conducted an onsite visit on March 8, 2023, and discovered that our monitor was malfunctioning and therefore recording inaccurate data. At this time, DEP believes the malfunction was the source of the readings indicating exceedances of the 1-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The monitor was replaced March 9, 2023, and was operational that same day.

While it was being replaced, Georgia Pacific’s monitor continued to collect and report reliable SO2 data to the department. DEP will work with EPA to invalidate the erroneous data that was collected in February and early March.

The department values your input and concerns, and we encourage Floridians to keep up-to-date with the real-time air quality near their communities using DEP's website or the AirNow.gov sites.