Here’s what Gov. Kemp’s latest COVID-19 executive order says

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order Thursday addressing several things as they relate to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

SPORTS

Professional sports teams and organizations must follow the guidelines set by their leagues effective June 16. The same order applies to high school and collegiate teams.

SHELTER-IN-PLACE

Effective immediately, residents and visitors of Georgia that are 65 and older are no longer required to shelter in place unless they live in a long-term care facility, have asthma, lung disease, heart disease, or are immunocompromised.

GATHERINGS

Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned starting June 16 unless there is six feet of space between each person. That does not apply to those in critical infrastructure or people who live together.

RESTAURANTS

Starting June 16, there is no longer a party maximum at restaurants. The limit on the number of people per square foot is also lifted. Workers are now only required to wear face coverings when interacting with patrons. At salad bars and buffets, workers can use cafeteria-style service to serve patrons OR they must provide hand sanitizer, a sneeze guard, and regularly replace shared utensils for self-service.

BARS

Starting June 16, bars can have 50 people OR 35% of their total listed fire capacity – whichever is greater.

OVERNIGHT CAMPS

Campers and staff may not attend an overnight camp unless they receive a negative COVID-19 test within 12 days of starting camp.

CONVENTIONS

Starting July 1, a convention can take place if it meets 21 requirements on top of the requirements for non-critical infrastructure.

LIVE PERFORMANCE VENUES

Starting July 1, a live venue can reopen if it complies with specific criteria for its designated tier. The only exceptions are if it’s a drive-in show, fanless event, livestream or private recording session.

MOVIE THEATERS

On June 16, there is no longer a limit on the number of people who can sit together.

MISC.

Walk-ins are now allowed at body art studios, barber shops, hair salons, massage therapy establishments, and tanning facilities.