'A subtle, organic process': How one Jacksonville family used new technology to help with their mental health

In February 2013, the Morris family's world changed forever when they received the heartbreaking diagnosis that their daughter, Evelyn Morris, had Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that primarily affects girls, robbing them of vital functions like walking and talking.
The immense stress of caring for a child with special needs added to Candice Morris's mental anguish. Seeking help, she turned to her primary care doctor, only to be placed on a three-month waiting list.
It was during this challenging period that Candice discovered a glimmer of hope in the form of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy (TMS), a safe and non-invasive procedure with the potential to treat conditions like depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder or OCD. Dr. Sherry DeKeyser along with Nurse Practitioner Tolulope Oduyejo-Williams, championed this groundbreaking therapy.
TMS offered her a chance to regain her life and a renewed sense of hope, thanks to the innovative technology at Serenity Mental Health Centers in Jacksonville.
Today, TMS stands as a beacon of possibility and a potential life-saving treatment for countless individuals like Candice who yearn for a brighter future in the realm of mental health.
