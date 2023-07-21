Health officials issue alert for blue-green algae present in Doctors Lake

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County says the alert comes after a water sample was taken on Wednesday. Here's your guide on how-to take precautions.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a day out on the waters for enjoyment of fishing or other planned activities this weekend, you may want to be mindful of a harmful presence in Doctors Lake in Fleming Island.

According to a news release, the Florida Department of Health in Clay County has issued a health alert for the presence of blue-green algae toxins in Doctors Lake - Pace Island Dock. The alert comes after a water sample was taken on Wednesday.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida's freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when rapid growth of the algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce "floating mats" that give off unpleasant odors, officials say. Sunny days and warm water temperatures also contribute to the blooms as they are more frequent to happen in the summer and fall.

The release states that the public should take caution in and around Doctors Lake as blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and ecosystems for fish and other aquatic animals.

FDOH says residents and visitors at the lake should take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or boiling water, throw out the guts and cook fish well

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms

For up-to-date information about Florida's water quality status and public health notifications for harmful algal blooms and beach conditions click here.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, call the toll-free hotline at 855-305-3903.