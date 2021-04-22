Jacksonville health care organizations ask for input on where federal money should go

The two groups are asking for community members to fill out a survey to determine where money from the Affordable Care Act will go.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you want a say in where money goes when it comes to public health in your community, you have two more days to give input.

The Jacksonville Nonprofit Hospital Partnership teams up with the Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida to conduct the mandatory survey on the First Coast every three years. The survey asks for community members' thoughts on what needs to be prioritized health-wise in their neighborhoods.

The survey is a requirement to get money from the Affordable Care Act. The Council’s CEO said when they get the results back, it will be used in the hospitals’ strategic plan to help determine how they’ll spend the money.

You can find the survey on hpcnef.org. The last day to fill out the survey is April 23.