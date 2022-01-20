Health experts suggest wearing the highest quality mask, the N-95

Experts say you need a mask that can cover your mouth, without any openings or gaps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One can now order an at-home COVID-19 test kit, free of charge from the federal government.

Next week, millions of N-95 masks will be distributed at pharmacies and health centers. 400 millions masks, for free.

Health experts in the First Coast suggested wearing the highest quality mask. Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious disease specialist, said the N-95 is what first responders and medial experts are using nowadays.

The doctor said the mask should be well fitted and it should go over one's nose and mouth. There shouldn't be any gaps on the sides or on the bottom of the mask.

One study showcased how COVID-19 takes longer to spread while wearing a high quality mask. Basically, from one person to the next.

If two people aren't wearing a mask. The study shows the virus could spread in 15 minutes. However, if they're wearing a cloth mask, it would take nearly 30 minutes.

A surgical mask is an hour, but if they're both wearing an N-95, the virus could take 25 hours to spread.