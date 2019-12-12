After an alarming amount of Creekside High School students were home sick with a stomach bug last week, the St. Johns County Health Department has confirmed a case of norovirus.

The school district said after it disinfected the school this weekend, attendance and checkouts are back to normal. This is after 1,600 students were absent on Friday, or 75 percent of the school.

RELATED: Norovirus case confirmed in St. Johns County School District after hundreds of students fell ill

On Wednesday, a letter went out to parents saying the St. Johns County Health Department had identified a case of norovirus. The department also provided examples of preventative practices to keep the virus from spreading as it seems to be at bay: Hand washing is imperative in preventing the spread of norovirus, as well as not being in contact with someone else's body fluids.

“Norovirus is an easily spreadable virus that provides people with symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping,” said Physician Jennifer Chapman. “The amount of viral particles that are necessary to infect the person fit on less than the head of a pin.”

This is why Chapman says it is so easy to spread the virus. Any lack of handwashing or having hands in contact with your mouth can easily spread the virus.

After sanitizing the school with phenolic-based disinfectant on school surfaces and fogger inside classrooms, the school district hopes this will keep germs and viruses at bay, but Chapman says not to let your guard down.

Just because you don’t see symptoms doesn’t mean it can’t spread, she said. The virus can be contagious for three days after symptoms pass.

“You still need to practice proper hand hygiene, not share food or utensils because you still might be carrying the virus,” Chapman said.

Both the fogger and disinfectant used in the school are designed to kill not only norovirus, but other illnesses as well such as the flu, and Hepatitis A, B and C.

“Along with norovirus, we are still in the influenza season,” Chapman said. “And the way to protect against all viruses is good hand hygiene, good toileting habits and being cognizant of not sharing body fluids.”

The school district says as an extra precaution, the school is scheduled to be sanitized in the same way this weekend.