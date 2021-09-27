Harmful algal bloom reported in Duval County

Water samples taken on Sept. 21 show the presence of harmful toxins in five areas in the county, prompting the alert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County issued an alert for a harmful algae bloom in the St. Johns River.

Water samples taken on Sept. 21 show the presence of harmful toxins, prompting the alert.

People should be particularly cautious in the following areas:

St. Johns River (Arlington Boat Ramp)

St. Johns River (St. Vincent Riverside)

St. Johns River (Marina Ortega Landing)

Pottsburg Creek

River Hills Circle East

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that is typically found in warm, freshwater environments, according to the Florida Department of Health. Exposure to toxins produced by the bacteria can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. In some cases, blue-green algae can also affect the liver and nervous system.

The toxins can also harm or kill animals too, including household pets. If you think your pet has come in contact with blue-green algae, it is important you call a vet as soon as possible.

It is important to never swim in water with blue-green algae. The algae will typically be blue, bright green, brown or red, and can have a strong odor like rotting plants, the Department of Health says.

If you think you have contacted blue-green algae, bathe with water and soap as soon as possible.