Strong divide: Groups rally to oppose, support proposed FL 15 week abortion ban

Gov. DeSantis has said he supports a ban after 15 weeks but has not endorsed any specific bill.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a showdown over proposed bans on abortions after 15 weeks, the Florida House and Senate are hearing from from pro-life advocates and pro-choice supporters with neither group preparing to stop fighting.

"The legislation doesn't go far enough. 15 weeks is a good start," said Andrew Shirvell.

He is the founder of the non-profit Florida Voice for the Unborn. He is advocating for House Bill 5 and Senate Bill 146 which would ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Shirvell wants an amendment to be added to allow cities to pass their own abortion bans.

"Adding a provision that would allow local jurisdictions to pass their own ordinances that would even be tougher than state law would allow local jurisdictions to weigh in on the matter in a positive light from our perspective," he told First Coast News.

More than 500 doctors and other medical workers who oppose the bans signed a letter this week, calling the bills an, "alarming attempt to improperly insert politics into the patient-clinician relationship."

The letter goes on to say, "Abortion may be medically necessary to preserve a patient's health, future fertility, or their life."

"Abortion is safer than continuing a pregnancy to term. This has been shown in medical studies. That abortion is safer," said one doctor to the Senate Committee on Health Policy.

The bills in both chambers don't include protections for victims of rape and incest, but do allow exceptions to save the mother's life.

One doctor described a case where an 11 year-old became pregnant by a family member and at 23 weeks had an abortion. The doctor says under the proposed bills, that child would be required to carry to full term.

"She would increase her risks of dying from that pregnancy and it would surely kill her childhood," she explained.