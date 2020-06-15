JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Check your fridge and freezer before firing up the grill or starting to make spaghetti tonight. The USDA announced a recall of nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold under the brand names of Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms due to E. coli concerns.
The beef is sold at Walmart. The 'Class 1' recall is defined as a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
You can read the full recall below.
If you are concerned about an illness you should contact your healthcare provider.