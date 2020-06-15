Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled over E. coli concerns.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Check your fridge and freezer before firing up the grill or starting to make spaghetti tonight. The USDA announced a recall of nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold under the brand names of Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms due to E. coli concerns.

The beef is sold at Walmart. The 'Class 1' recall is defined as a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."



You can read the full recall below.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services Recalls Beef Products due to Possible E.coli O157:H7 Contamination Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.