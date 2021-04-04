Do you know how to use an AED to save a life?

While most of the fictional characters on the show are doctors, even people with no medical training can be trained to use an AED.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a related report.)

Art imitates life in Thursday night's episode of "Grey's Anatomy," where some of the show's main characters will highlight the importance of knowing how to use life-saving equipment in real-world settings.

The American Heart Association worked with the producers and medical experts of "Grey's" to ensure accuracy and deliver the message that knowing how to perform CPR and use an automatic external defibrillator could help you save someone's life.

While most of the fictional characters on the show are doctors, even people with no medical training can be trained to use an AED through the American Heart Association.

Earlier this year, Florida lawmakers passed a new law that requires high school students to learn CPR before graduation. Loved ones of people who suffered cardiac arrest celebrated the new measure, including the father of a Florida cheerleader who suddenly collapsed while running on a treadmill at age 16.

Do you know what an AED is, and could you use one in a life-or-death situation? Keep reading to find out how you can learn this life-saving skill.

You can watch the episode of "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 p.m. on WJXX ABC25.

What is an AED?

The automated external defibrillator is an electronic medical device that can check a person's heart rhythm and recognize a rhythm that requires a shock. The device can advise the rescuer when a shock is needed, using voice prompts, lights and on-screen text to tell the rescuer what steps to take.

"AEDs are very accurate and easy to use," the American Heart Association's website says. "With training, anyone can learn to operate an AED safely."

How can I learn to use an AED?

The American Heart Association offers CPR and AED eLearning and instructor-led training courses. Visit heart.org/workforcetraining for more information.

If AEDs are so easy to use, why do I need training to use one?

An AED operator must know how to recognize the signs of a sudden cardiac arrest, when to activate the EMS system and how to do CPR, the AHA website says.

"It’s also important for operators to receive formal training on the AED model they will use so that they become familiar with the device and are able to successfully operate it in an emergency. Training also teaches the operator how to avoid potentially hazardous situations," the site says.

Why do I need CPR training if I'm responsible for operating an AED?

CPR helps to circulate oxygen-rich blood to the brain and is an integral part of providing lifesaving aid to people suffering sudden cardiac arrest, the AHA site says. After the AED is attached and delivers a shock, most devices will prompt the rescuer to continue CPR while the device continues to analyze the victim.

How much does an AED cost?

The price varies by make and model. Most devices cost between $1,500 to $2,000, according to the AHA.

Can AEDs be used on children?

That depends on the child's age. Children over 8 can be treated with a standard AED. For children age 1 to 8, the AHA recommends pediatric attenuated pads, purchased separately, to modify the device. A manual defibrillator is preferred for infants under 1, but if no manual defibrillator is available, an AED with a dose attenuator may be used, the AHA says.

The AHA advocates for placing AEDs in public areas such as sports arenas, gated communities, office complexes, doctors' offices, shopping malls, etc. The AHA strongly encourages any business or organization that places an AED to be part of a defibrillation program that requires the following: