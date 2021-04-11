Doctors say they are seeing a rise in the common cold as COVID restrictions ease, things get back to normal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is anyone else coughing, sneezing and dealing with a runny nose? The common cold is back, unfortunately.

Dr. Cynthia Snider, medical director for the infection program at Cone Health, said local urgent cares and emergency rooms are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses.

She said fewer people experienced colds or even the flu in 2020 thanks to social distancing, masks and increased cleanings. With kids back in school, people back in the office and relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, there are more cases of the cold.

"We are seeing that uptick and that represents to me that we're kind of getting back to the swing of all these winter respiratory illnesses," Dr. Snider said.

Anyone else dealing with a cold? I spoke to a Cone Health doctor today who said local urgent cares/ERs are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses. She said it's important to get tested though to make sure it's not COVID. @WFMY #Four2Five pic.twitter.com/RVocd1nozX — Stacey Spivey (@staceyspivey) November 4, 2021

How do you know it's just a cold and not COVID-19? Dr. Snider said unfortunately, it comes down to testing.

"You shouldn't blow off your symptoms and disregard them and think it's just a seasonal cold because if it's not, you know, you have that risk of exposing many more people in your family, your coworkers, your kids like daycare or classmates, and so it's still very important to get tested," Dr. Snider said.

If you do have a common cold, it's really up to your immune system to fight it off. Dr. Snider said staying rested, hydrated and taking over-the-counter cold medication should help.

To prevent colds, Dr. Snider said wash your hands, wear a mask and make sure to wipe down frequently touched surfaces.