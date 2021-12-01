Get tested: Find HIV testing locations across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)
Do you know your status?
In acknowledgment of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the Florida and Georgia departments of health are encouraging people to consider getting tested for HIV.
The CDC recommends everyone between 13 and 64, regardless of risk level, get tested for HIV at least once, Anyone at higher risk should get tested once a year, FDOH says.
A person who knows their status goes a long way toward staying healthy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. In Florida, that's especially important because the state ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the highest rates of HIV diagnoses per 100,000 people.
Some higher risk factors include men who have sex with men, people with more than one sexual partner, transgender people who have sex with men, people who have recently had a sexually transmitted infection and people who use injection drugs, according to HelpStopTheVirus.com
You should also get tested or retested if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant.
Here are three reasons to get retested:
- You should get retested if you have had anal or vaginal sex without a condom, or if you have shared injection drug equipment with someone who has HIV.
- The CDC suggests retesting because of the "window period." This is the length of time between exposure to HIV and when HIV shows up on a test. This can take up to three months. So if your test result is negative, protect yourself and get retested after three months.
- Retesting can help you feel more confident about your health.
Free at-home test kits are available for order. There are several free testing locations around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as well. Find your county locations below:
Florida:
Baker County
Bradford County
Clay County
Columbia County
Duval County
Nassau County
Putnam County
St. Johns County
Union County
Georgia:
Brantley
Camden
Charlton
Glynn
Pierce
Ware
First Coast News' partners in Tampa, WTSP, contributed to this report.