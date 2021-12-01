Get tested: Find HIV testing locations across the First Coast

In acknowledgment of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the Florida and Georgia departments of health are encouraging people to consider getting tested for HIV.

Do you know your status?

The CDC recommends everyone between 13 and 64, regardless of risk level, get tested for HIV at least once, Anyone at higher risk should get tested once a year, FDOH says.

A person who knows their status goes a long way toward staying healthy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. In Florida, that's especially important because the state ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the highest rates of HIV diagnoses per 100,000 people.

Some higher risk factors include men who have sex with men, people with more than one sexual partner, transgender people who have sex with men, people who have recently had a sexually transmitted infection and people who use injection drugs, according to HelpStopTheVirus.com

You should also get tested or retested if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant.

Here are three reasons to get retested:

You should get retested if you have had anal or vaginal sex without a condom, or if you have shared injection drug equipment with someone who has HIV. The CDC suggests retesting because of the "window period." This is the length of time between exposure to HIV and when HIV shows up on a test. This can take up to three months. So if your test result is negative, protect yourself and get retested after three months. Retesting can help you feel more confident about your health.

Free at-home test kits are available for order. There are several free testing locations around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as well. Find your county locations below:

Florida:

Baker County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

Bradford County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

Clay County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

Columbia County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

Duval County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

Nassau County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

Putnam County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

St. Johns County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

Union County

Click here for a complete list of testing locations.

Georgia:

Brantley

Click here for information on testing locations.

Camden

Click here for information on testing locations.

Charlton

Click here for information on testing locations.

Glynn

Click here for information on testing locations.

Pierce

Click here for information on testing locations.

Ware

Click here for information on testing locations.