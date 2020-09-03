ATLANTA — A Fulton County Schools employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the school system said in a release.

"Today, FCS was informed that we have an employee with a confirmed case of Coronavirus," Fulton County Schools said in the release. "Based on this concern, we’ve decided to enact immediate dismissal at the impacted schools."

The district did not say which schools were impacted. However, a message to parents shared with 11Alive identified the schools closing early today as Bear Creek Middle School, Woodland Middle School and Creekside High School.

All Fulton County Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday March 10. More closures are imminent, according to a voicemail message the district sent to parents Monday afternoon.

The Fulton County School System is the fourth largest school system in Georgia. More than 93,500 students attend 106 schools in the cities of Alpharetta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Palmetto, Roswell, Sandy Springs, South Fulton, and Union City, according to the district.

