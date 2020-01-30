Florida State College at Jacksonville is hosting a free Family Wellness Fair next weekend, offering the community free physicals, dental screenings and more.

The wellness fair will be on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FSCJ North Campus, 4501 Capper Rd.

In addition to physicals and dental services, the wellness fair will also provide physical therapy assessments and occupational therapy screenings for all ages at no cost.

"Fun activities, gaems and healthy snacks will be provided for kids and adults," the news release said.

The American Cancer Society, Ascension Health Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute, Brooks Rehabilitation, CarFit, Colgate, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Vision is Priceless will also be at the fair, educating the public on various areas of health and well-being.