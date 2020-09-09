Free vouchers for flu shots available for the uninsured through #FluVaxJax campaign

The CDC estimates flu vaccines prevent 91,000 hospitalizations a year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The CDC estimates flu vaccines prevent 91,000 hospitalizations a year. With flu season right around the corner, the Duval County Medical Society Foundation (DCMS) is launching the #FluVaxJax campaign with several local partners including First Coast News. Experts say getting the flu vaccine now can really help keep hospitalizations down and bed space available during the pandemic.

“We are definitely concerned about what's going to happen here in the Fall because our hospitals start to approach capacity any way in October, November, December and into January just from the typical respiratory infections that people get including the flu,” Dr. Sunil Joshi said.

With just a few weeks until the start of flu season on the First Coast, Joshi, President of the DCMS, encourages those over six months old to get a flu shot. On average, the First Coast has about a 37% vaccination rate. The goal of this initiative is to increase the flu vaccination rate this year to at least 48%

“Our goal is to try to it to get as many people vaccinated in northeast Florida as possible because we know that seniors, adults who are over the age 65 who are vaccinated against the flu are 80 percent less likely to require an ICU admission from the flu than those who weren't vaccinated,” Joshi said.

The CDC estimates flu vaccines decrease admission to the pediatric Intensive Care Unit by 74%.

“I would suggest that people get the vaccine as soon as they can this year just because we do expect to have a very high demand for the flu vaccine this season, and there is a chance of the pharmacies may run out and if they run out who know when they will get them back,” Joshi said.

If you're uninsured you can apply for a free flu shot on www.fluvaxjax.com.

“If you are uninsured you can put in your information with your email address, and it will come to the medical society and then we will send them links to pharmacies that will be able to provide a voucher for a free flu vaccine if the person qualifies in a zip code near to near their location,” Joshi explained.

The DCMS is accepting monetary donations from individuals and businesses who want to contribute to the fund to help provide free flu vaccines to those unable to afford it. If you have insurance most flu shots are covered.

“Ultimately, this is all about keeping our hospitals clear so that we can have enough room to treat COVID patients if possible, so yes we are targeting our seniors in particular, children who really are at risk of the flu, people with chronic health conditions like heart disease, asthma emphysema, and diabetes but also our uninsured population,” Joshi said.