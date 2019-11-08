Twenty-three-million adults and half a million kids in the US alone are living with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Even though it's not a condition that can simply be turned off and on, there are ways to help cope with the diagnosis. Some of those ways to help can be found locally.

Kim Vincenty, vice president of the OCD Foundation of Jacksonville and Mike Vatter, MVM Consulting Company, spoke with First Coast News about a free event that can help.

The OCD Foundation of Jacksonville is sponsoring a free seminar on Sept. 8 at the University of North Florida with Dr. Jonathan Abromowitz. It is geared toward helping the family of loved ones with OCD effectively cope with the diagnosis.

To register for the free event click here. You can also learn more about OCD and effective treatments and providers along the First Coast.