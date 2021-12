On Thursday, Florida reached a new a single-day high of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, according to the CDC.

The state reported almost 32,000 new COVID cases.

As of Friday afternoon, Florida has 31,200 new reported cases, passing the previous single-day high of 27,669 on Aug. 26.