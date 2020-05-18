Florida first lady announces $1.9 million emergency grant to support mental health

The funding will help fulfill the increased need for behavioral health services resulting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first lady said.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Those in Florida affected by behavioral health disorders due to the COVID-19 pandemic can soon get help from the state thanks to a $1.9 million emergency grant to the Department of Children and Families, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis announced the grant Monday. It will provide crisis intervention services, mental health and substance abuse treatment and other recovery-related support for children and adults impacted by the current public health crisis.

The grant, totaling $1,999,828, will be spent over the next 16 months, with $1.8 million dedicated to providing direct services, $600,000 for mental health services via telehealth technology for health care practitioners and other people experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues brought on by COVID-19 and the remaining amount distributed among DCF's managing entities, concentrated in areas with the highest volume of confirmed cases, so that they can continue to offer behavioral health services in those critical areas.

"While our health care workers are on the frontlines working tirelessly to help Floridians who are physically ill, there is an overwhelming need for behavioral health services," DeSantis said. "This grant enables DCF, through its strong partnerships with managing entities across the state, to continue providing mental health and substance abuse treatment for anyone in need, including those dedicated first responders who are working day-in and day-out to see us through this public health emergency.

The funding coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month in May. DeSantis made the announcement as part of her ongoing Hope for Healing Florida initiative, which "strives to merge private resources with the efforts of the public sector to better serve Floridians struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders."