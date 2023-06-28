Florida Department of Health issues statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory

The Florida Department of Health is issuing a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory following four confirmed and recovered cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Floridians going outside to enjoy Florida's subtropical weather in the midst of the summer heat, may have to take insect repellent with them in addition to other daily necessities.

The Florida Department of Health is issuing a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory following four confirmed and recovered cases of malaria in Sarasota County, according to a news release. The department is continuing to work with local partners and county mosquito control as aerial and ground mosquito spraying continues to be conducted in the area to mitigate the risk of further transmission.

All individuals who have contracted the disease, have all recovered.

In Florida, Malaria is transmitted through infected Anopheles mosquitos. The cause of malaria in these cases have been identified as the Plasmodium vivax species.

Residents throughout the state should take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations and wearing long pants and shirts when possible - especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active. Additionally,

Here are some tips that FDOH is advising the public to remain diligent in personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to "Drain and Cover."

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water

Maintain swimming pools and keep appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios

COVER skin with clothing or appropriate repellent.

Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present

- Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent appropriately Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old



FDOH is continuing to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue.