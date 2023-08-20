'Flesh-eating' bacteria caused 2 Hillsborough County deaths in 2023, officials say

Data from Florida Health shows Hillsborough County reported more cases and deaths from the rare Vibrio vulnificus bacteria than the last two years combined.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Infections from the rare but deadly bacterium, Vibrio vulnificus, have killed five people in Florida so far this year, including two people from Hillsborough County and one person each from Sarasota, Pasco, and Polk counties. According to new data from Florida Health, 26 infections from the 'flesh-eating bacteria' have been reported in Florida since January.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that occurs naturally in warm, slightly salty waters. This makes it more common during the summer months. In the Tampa Bay area, water temperatures have hovered between 87 and 91 degrees over the past month, creating especially hospitable conditions for bacteria.

In fact, water quality tests from multiple public beaches in Hillsborough County reported elevated levels of bacteria during the first two weeks of August, with some beach advisories only recently being lifted.

Vibrio vulnificus, though rare, can kill the most vulnerable or at-risk victims within days of infection. In its report on statewide cases of infection, Florida Health warns against entering the water if you have any open cuts or scrapes as this is one of the main means the bacteria enters the bloodstream.

"Individuals who are immunocompromised, e.g. chronic liver disease, kidney disease, or weakened immune system, should wear proper foot protection to prevent cuts and injury caused by rocks and shells on the beach," the report said.

Experts also say the bacteria can also be transmitted by the consumption of undercooked or raw shellfish, particularly oyster.