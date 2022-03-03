Flagler Hospital marks pandemic milestone, celebrating zero COVID patients admitted for first time in over two years

Flagler Hospital has treated nearly 2,000 patients with COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

Flagler Hospital has zero patients admitted with COVID-19 for the first time in a little over two years.

The St. Augustine hospital announced the milestone in a release on Wednesday, marking the first time in two years and six days that no patients are being treated for COVID.

Flagler Health+ was the first healthcare system in Northeast Florida to treat a patient diagnosed with COVID in March 2020, according to their statement.

“While this doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over or that we will scale back our efforts to provide safe, quality care to patients with COVID-19 and other diagnoses, it does give us a moment to pause in order to recognize all that our staff has endured since March 2020. We could not be more proud of them,” said Flagler Health+ Chief Physician Executive, David Rice, MD.

