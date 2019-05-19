CLEVELAND — A female runner who collapsed during Sunday's Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon has died.

According to University Hospitals, 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo of Medina was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Officials from the marathon have also confirmed her passing via Twitter.

According to a marathon spokesperson, Ceepo collapsed less than a mile from the finish line.

Ceepo is a recent graduate of Walsh University in Stark County, where she majored in biology and played on the school's soccer team. The university released a statement on Sunday night and is planning a campuswide memorial at a later date. Ceepo attended St. Vincent St. Mary high school in Akron.

News of Ceepo's collapse came when marathon officials tweeted the following just after 11:00 a.m.

