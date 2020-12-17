Federal COVID-19 relief hold up causes loss of free local testing sites

With rising infections across Northeast Florida, Telescope Health has made arrangements to offer rapid COVID-19 testing with limited availability.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Testing volume limits have been reached at Telescope Health’s East Arlington and Neptune Beach COVID-19 testing locations, according to Telescope Health and City of Jacksonville officials.

Leaders say the announcement comes as Congress continues to debate coronavirus emergency relief funding.

With rising infections across Northeast Florida, Telescope Health has made arrangements to offer rapid COVID-19 testing with limited availability.

The company will continue viral and antibody testing at its Beaches location to help serve the community.

The company’s East Arlington testing site officially stopped operations on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“Our community has benefitted from an effective testing partnership that has been led by the Mayor’s administration and our health care community,” said Dr. Matthew Rill, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Telescope Health. “Duval County residents were fortunate to have leaders such as Mayor Curry and his staff, who recognized the immediate need last spring when COVID-19 made its way to Jacksonville. Unfortunately, without the continued federal support, changes in Telescope Health’s testing service will need to be made.”

Telescope Health says it will continue to provide testing services at 540 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach for residents across the Beaches and greater Jacksonville, including St. Johns County residents.

The site will offer rapid, viral and antibody testing for both insured and self-pay patients. No appointment or referral will be needed.

The site will remain open on a limited holiday schedule from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 31.